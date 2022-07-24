Watch CBS News
Firefighters battle a motel fire in Southeast Baltimore Saturday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters battled flames at a three-story motel in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to local union officials.

The blaze burned part of a motel seated in the 3600 block of Pulaski Highway, union officials said.

There was initially some concern that people may have been trapped or injured, according to authorities.

Part of Pulaski Highway was shut down to protect fire activity, union officials said.

First published on July 23, 2022 / 11:23 PM

