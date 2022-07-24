Firefighters battle a motel fire in Southeast Baltimore Saturday
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters battled flames at a three-story motel in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to local union officials.
The blaze burned part of a motel seated in the 3600 block of Pulaski Highway, union officials said.
There was initially some concern that people may have been trapped or injured, according to authorities.
Part of Pulaski Highway was shut down to protect fire activity, union officials said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.