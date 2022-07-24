Firefighters battle a motel fire in Southeast Baltimore Saturday

BALTIMORE -- Firefighters battled flames at a three-story motel in Southeast Baltimore on Saturday, according to local union officials.

The blaze burned part of a motel seated in the 3600 block of Pulaski Highway, union officials said.

There was initially some concern that people may have been trapped or injured, according to authorities.

Part of Pulaski Highway was shut down to protect fire activity, union officials said.

🔥WORKING MOTEL FIRE W/ INJ🔥

3600 blk Pulaski Hy 21224#Orangeville@DaniMcCrayD2#BMORESBrsvest on scene with fire showing from a 3 story motel. Reports of injured civilians. Additional units have been called as well as 3 #BCFDEMS units. Pulaski Hy is shut down. #BalTraffic pic.twitter.com/cnxOXs3pQ0 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) July 24, 2022