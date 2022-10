BALTIMORE -- If you see fire or a lot of smoke near the BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport on Thursday afternoon, don't be alarmed, the airport officials said.

The fire is part of a training exercise underway at the airport, the airport tweeted Thursday afternoon.

