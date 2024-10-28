Fire rips through four rowhomes in Ellwood Park-Monument Neighborhood, BCFD launches investigation

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City firefighters have launched an investigation after three rowhomes caught on fire Monday afternoon, causing one to partially collapse in the Ellwood Park-Monument neighborhood of East Baltimore.

Crews arrived at the 300 block of Loneys Lane near Pulaski Highway around 4:11 pm. According to John Marsh, the Baltimore City Fire Department's public information officer, the fire was put out by 5 pm.

Marsh said four rowhomes were affected by the fire after one dwelling sustained a partial collapse.

No injuries were reported, however, a number of displacements will occur. An approximate number is currently unknown as two of the homes were unoccupied at the time of the fire. Whether those two homes are vacant is also unknown, according to Marsh.

