Fire officials investigate Annapolis house explosion that left woman dead, man injured

Investigators from Anne Arundel County were seeking Thursday to find the cause of an explosion in Annapolis that left one woman dead and a man suffering from severe burns.

The county fire marshal's office has personnel on the scene of the explosion, which took place around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. The home, located on Green Holly Drive in the Cape St. Claire neighborhood, was leveled in the blast.

The woman who died after the explosion was identified on Thursday as 76-year-old Linda Synowczynski. Fire officials said the woman went into cardiac arrest following the explosion. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Neighbors had started performing CPR on her before firefighters arrived.

A man who was rescued from debris caused by the blast suffered severe burns and was airlifted to the hospital, officials said. The man is currently in critical condition at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said in a news release.

"First responders arrived quickly, secured the scene, and mitigated any potential risks," the department said.

Investigation centers on propane used at the property

Fire officials are investigating whether propane used inside the home may have contributed to the explosion.

An initial investigation "revealed that a gas company had been on-site filling the tank approximately one hour before the incident occurred," the department news release said. Investigators have contacted the gas company for more information. "Investigators are actively working to determine the cause and circumstances surrounding the explosion," it added.

Families who live in surrounding homes have been allowed to reenter their residences. But officials said some portions of Green Holly Drive remain closed due to the ongoing investigation. "Currently there is no active threat to the community. We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available," the department said.

Fire officials said this incident involved a coordinated effort between the Anne Arundel County and Annapolis City Fire Departments, as well as units that investigate cases involving arson and explosives. The response and investigative efforts also included units from the Anne Arundel County Police Department and units from Naval District Washington.