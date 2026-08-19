Firefighters respond to possible explosion and house fire in Annapolis

Firefighters in Anne Arundel County responded Wednesday to a house fire possibly caused by an explosion in Annapolis, Maryland.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of Green Holly Drive in the Cape St. Claire area of Annapolis.

A statement posted on X by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said the fire resulted from a "possible residential explosion."

"Fire crews on scene and responding. Avoid the area. Updates will be posted as we get more information," the post said.

The fire department will be holding a briefing to provide updates.