"He deserves to be remembered": Baltimore Fire lieutenant honored as fallen hero

A Baltimore Fire lieutenant is among several people being honored for Fallen Heroes Day, held each year on the first Friday in May.

It's a chance for people to honor those who risk their lives every day to protect the citizens of Maryland.

Lieutenant Mark Dranbauer Jr. died last year at 44 years old after suffering a severe medical emergency while battling a fire.

His family sat down with WJZ ahead of Fallen Heroes Day to remember his impact.

Everyone has a Lt. Mark Dranbauer, Jr. story

Dranbauer's younger sister and best friend, Kate Smith, could go on for hours about her big brother.

"I am going to tell this because he would hate that I told this," Smith said. "Mark was a big dude, and he put on a baby kid ring and got it stuck in the middle and wore it for hours."

Many of the best stories also come from his parents, Robin Dranbauer and Mark Dranbauer Sr.

"He dressed up in a Santa Claus outfit, got on his motorcycle and went by the house for the kids," said Mark Dranbauer Sr., Mark's father.

"We got to ride his first engine call with him. He was the driver. I was a firefighter in the back, and we got to ride his first engine call, and I rode his last engine call with him," said Robin Dranbauer, Mark's mother.

"I prayed all the way down that he was okay."

One of the hardest stories for Mark's family to tell is about the day they received the call that he was in Shock Trauma.

"My cousin and my brother's best friend were both calling me a million times at once," Smith said.

"I kind of sense that this is a little bit more than what, like, I'm not going to be walking into Shock Trauma this time and say, Mark, what did you do now? Type deal," said Robin. "I prayed all the way down that he was okay."

Fire officials said Mark Dranbauer had a severe medical emergency while responding to a blaze on West Saratoga Street near Park Avenue in downtown Baltimore on May 12, 2025.

Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said Dranbauer was approximately 30 to 40 feet off the ground when he suffered the emergency.

"I walked in the room with him, my daughter had the phone, and said to my grandson, you can talk to your daddy, say whatever you think you want," Mark Sr. explained. "And he asked, he said, 'Daddy, when are you coming home?' That's the worst part, I knew he wasn't coming home."

"When we knew he wasn't going to, my parents have such strong faith in God that when they really were sure he wasn't going to recover, they were ready and okay," Smith said. "But I don't know if my parents know, I made the doctor show me more than once and prove to me and explain and justify that it was okay to let him go."

The 44-year-old was placed on life support so his organs could be prepared for donation, one of his final gifts to others.

"I struggled with the idea of him not being here, but parts of him being out there for other people, but it really was the right thing to do, because that's who he is, and he would have been mad if we didn't," Smith said.

Saying goodbye, but always remembering

The entire Baltimore City Fire Department, friends, family, and loved ones said goodbye to Mark just a few days after the fire.

The 23-year veteran began as a volunteer when he was 16 years old, serving in Houston, Texas— then the same company as his parents, until he got a job with the Baltimore City Fire Department.

"He served a lot of hours, overnight, running to the station," Robin said.

Now, a year after this death, Mark's parents continue to volunteer at the Essex Volunteer Fire Company, hoping to raise funds for a new facility— all while telling the stories of people who uphold their son's spirit.

"A young lady who was 14 years old was doing a run dedicated to my son. She was from New Jersey," Robin said.

"What I want people to know is that a year later, even though he's gone, he deserves to be remembered," Smith said.

"It's not just about Mark, it's about everybody who does the same job," said Robin.

"We don't leave this earth until God says that our mission here is done, and so we know his work is done, but damn it sucks without him, and there isn't a day that I would trade to have him back," Smith said.

Fallen Heroes Day Event Details

The 41st annual Fallen Heroes Day observance will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 1, 2026, at the Fallen Heroes Memorial at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens.

The ceremony honors Maryland police, firefighters, corrections officers, and emergency personnel who have died in the line of duty.

It is the only statewide ceremony in the nation that brings together all segments of the public safety community.

During the ceremony, the families of the fallen heroes will be presented with a replica of the Fallen Heroes Memorial and a resolution from the Maryland General Assembly.

The keynote speaker will be WJZ's very own Rick Ritter.

The ceremony is open to the public and is held rain or shine.