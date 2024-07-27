Fire in Howard County leaves 40 residents displaced, two pets dead

BALTIMORE -- A fire in Howard County early Saturday morning left 40 residents displaced, and two pets dead, according to the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

Firefighters responded to the 6300 block of Orchard Club Drive in Elkridge for an apartment building fire just after 5:00 a.m. after a 911 call.

When they arrived, they encountered fire conditions on the second, third, and fourth floors of the structure.

The incident commander requested additional firefighters and equipment.

It took about an hour to extinguish the fire, according to the department.

As a result of the blaze, 14 apartments sustained heavy damage and were deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is assisting residents with temporary housing and other immediate needs.

One firefighter, and a resident were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and one resident who was treated at the scene declined hospital transport.

Two dogs, and a cat, died in the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.