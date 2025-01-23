Air quality alert issued after Baltimore County recycling plant fire rekindles

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of the Environment issued an air quality alert Wednesday after a fire at a Baltimore County recycling plant began rekindling.

The initial blaze began around 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Owl Metals on 1936 Rettman Lane. A building partially collapsed due to the fire.

An elderly man who lives in the area was hospitalized due to precautionary measures, BCOFD said.

Numerous Baltimore City Fire units and fire rescue boats responded to the scene. Multiple roads were closed as crews worked to battle the fire.

Neighbors shared concerns about air quality as the fire continued to smolder.

On Wednesday, the MDE said the fire had rekindled, prompting an air quality alert to sensitive individuals near the scene.

To see current air quality conditions please visit: https://t.co/fFDMHw4AmU pic.twitter.com/BkHrPS3Ui9 — MD Environment (@MDEnvironment) January 23, 2025

According to the Baltimore County Fire Department, crews are working to extinguish the rekindled fire.

"Crews are currently on location due to a rekindle of the fire. A rekindle after such an intense fire with a massive amount of combustible is somewhat expected," the department said Thursday. "Deep seated fires can take days to extinguish and often rekindle. The cause remains under investigation by the Baltimore County Police Department's Arson team. Questions regarding air quality concerns should be directed to the Maryland Department of the Environment."

The MDE later issued an update stating that air quality near the recycling plant can vary based on weather and time of day. Pollution concentration is expected to be higher through daybreak and during ongoing fire activity.

Sensitive groups in the areas of the fire should avoid outdoor activities, and other individuals in the area should limit strenuous outdoor activities.