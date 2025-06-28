Fire outside Jimmy's TailGOAT venue triggers investigation into suspected arson

A suspected arson at Jimmy's Famous Seafood's Tailgoat on Friday afternoon has prompted an investigation into what caused the incident.

According to the Baltimore City Fire Department, around 6:21 p.m., crews were called to respond to an exterior fire at the 1300 block of Russel Street.

When officials arrived five minutes later, they found two shipping containers on fire, showing heavy smoke.

Crews were able to get the containers extinguished by 6:44 p.m., with no injuries reported.

However, the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Unfortunately, @thetailgoat fell victim to a heinous act of arson tonight. We wish to thank @BaltimoreFire for their swift & courageous response.



An investigation is underway, and we hope the perpetrators will be apprehended and brought to justice.



Our team will be working… pic.twitter.com/4EK6Er3l7W — Jimmy’s Famous Seafood (@JimmysSeafood) June 28, 2025

On Saturday morning, the restaurant posted to X, affirming that their TailGOAT event featuring the O.A.R., a rock band founded in Rockville, Maryland, would go on as planned thanks to BCFD.

What is the TailGOAT?

TailGOAT is a Jimmy's Famous Seafood-sponsored pre-game experience where fans can prepare for Ravens and Orioles games.

Located just a two-minute walk away from the Baltimore Ravens stadium, fans can take part in outdoor games, all you can eat and drink specials, while enjoying live music.