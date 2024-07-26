Final suspect convicted of murdering Efraim Gordon in 2021

BALTIMORE -- A long, painful saga is coming to a close for the family of Efraim Gordon, an Israeli man murdered in a robbery in 2021.

"It was a praise to God, thanking him for bringing us to this moment," Gordon's cousin Sara Marshall said.

The last of four suspects charged in Gordon's murder was convicted of first-degree murder on Thursday, William Holloman, 19.

"I truly believe that Efraim is happy that there is justice," Sara said after the verdict.

Gordon was shot in a carjacking in front of his family's home in Northwest Baltimore just after midnight on May 3, 2021. The Israel native was in the U.S. for a wedding.

Three of the four suspects were juveniles at the time of the murder.

"That sent shockwaves throughout the entire city and region here just knowing that such a random act of violence could take place," Baltimore City Councilman Yitzy Schleifer said.

Councilman Yitzy Schleifer represents the area where the murder happened and helped rally the community to help find the suspects who were eventually identified using surveillance video.

That video was played during the trial.

"There were many, many moments where we watched and listened to footage that I have never seen or heard before," Marshall said. "It brought back the night. We relived it. There were a lot of tears. It was very, very painful," Sara said.

The first three defendants in the case took plea deals.

Holloman's conviction was not only a relief for Gordon's family but also the Northwest Baltimore community.

"It does give the community the opportunity to start healing and start feeling really safe again," Schleifer said. "For the past few years people really felt uneasy not knowing that everyone involved in this crime was held accountable."

The defendants who took plea deals are set to be sentenced in September

Holloman is expected to be sentenced on Dec. 2. He faces life in prison.