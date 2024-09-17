Annapolis to Baltimore ferry system in the works thanks to a $3.9 million federal grant

Ferry system from Annapolis to Baltimore on the table after receiving $3.9 million

BALTIMORE - Anne Arundel County will receive a portion of federal funds for a new mode of transportation to get residents and tourists across the Chesapeake Bay.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced nearly $300 million in grants from President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand and modernize the nation's ferry systems.

Anne Arundel County will receive nearly $3.9 million through the Federal Transit Administration's Electric and Low-emitting Ferry Program to purchase and operate a new passenger ferry service to run between Annapolis, Baltimore and Matapeake Park.

"The grant is specifically for electric ferries, which is a trend that the industry is moving toward," said Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman.

The proposed service would accommodate workers, residents and visitors and use existing docks at all three locations.

"All three jurisdictions have said, 'Yes we have the capacity to load and unload passengers from here,' and then the primary site for ticketing and things would be Annapolis, that would be the base," Pittman said.

Pittman said he wants to see the ferry system up and running in the next couple of years.

Feasibility study

Anne Arundel County recently completed a year-long study with four other coastal counties to explore the possibility of a Chesapeake Bay ferry system and the findings were promising.

"The study has come out saying that, 'Yes, it's feasible,' and one of the first routes that they recommend would be exactly what we got the grant for, which is to connect Baltimore City, Annapolis and then get across the bay over in Queen Anne's County," Pittman said.

You can read the feasibility study here.

"An economic driver"

Annapolis resident Connie Harold has been looking forward to a ferry system from Annapolis to Baltimore.

"Quick trips up and down the bay, it would be an economic driver," Harold said. "It would help cut down on some of the traffic. You could do all kinds of tourist spots, this is such a fascinating area for history."

Tourists are onboard with the plan.

"You could see this, jump on the ferry, go over and see the other side and come back," said Arizona resident Lorraine Fry.

"I'd love to see more of the Chesapeake from a boat," said David, a Colorado resident. "Moving people around without having them get in their cars is always a good idea."