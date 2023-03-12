Female passenger killed in head-on crash in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A female passenger was killed in a head-on collision late Saturday in South Baltimore.

Police said the deadly crash happened shortly before midnight in the 1100 block of South Monroe Street.

A car traveling north collided into another car headed in the opposite direction, officers said.

The female was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police did not say what the conditions were of the others involved.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision should call C.R.A.S.H. Team investigators at 410-396-2606.