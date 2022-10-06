Woman, 32, shot in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A woman was shot Wednesday night in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the 4700 block of Pimlico Road, where they found a 32-year-old woman shot in the leg. She was transported to an area hospital.

Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call (410)396-2466 or use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.