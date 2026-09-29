Robbery and assault in Baltimore's Fells Point injures 60-year-old man, 76-year-old woman

A robbery and assault Tuesday in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood left a 60-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman injured, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of Fleet Street around 9:34 a.m. on a report of an unarmed robbery, a BPD statement said.

Police spoke with the individuals, who said they had been assaulted and robbed by an unidentified male suspect. They described the suspect as having a brown complexion and wearing a white t-shirt and black sweatpants with white stripes.

The BPD said the suspect assaulted both victims and knocked them to the ground. The suspect stole a wallet from one of the victims before fleeing toward South Regester Street, police said.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.