Feeling 22: Anne Arundel Co. woman born on a leap day celebrates 88th, err, 22nd birthday

BALTIMORE - Carole Jason's birth certificate shows she was born 88 years ago on Thursday.

However, according to the leap year calendar, she's feeling 22.

The Anne Arundel County resident has only celebrated her official birthday 22 times. That's because she was born on leap day in 1936.

Carole Jason is proud of her younger leap years.

With an escort set for a birthday queen, she received a grand entrance to celebrate her unique 88th birthday and the younger number that comes with it.

"I feel more on the 22 side," Carole Jason said.

Surrounded by her girlfriends at Brightview Senior Living in South River, Carole Jason says this birthday is a reminder about the simple things in life, like a genuine conversation.

But, there are rules

"No politics, no finances, just everyday things," she said. "'Oh, you went to the grocery store? Oh, what did you buy?'"

Don't be fooled by this sweet young lady.

Carole Jason is from Brooklyn, New York and certainly has some spunk.

Her son, Seth Jason, recalls how his mother met his late dad, all based on a dare by one of her girlfriends.

"They were both working in the Paramount building in New York, which is now the Hard Rock Cafe and Restaurant and they noticed this young man and she went to my mom and said, 'I dare to you ask him out,' and that was it."

All these years later, Carole Jason has turned that spunk into the simple enjoyment of life – even at 88, ahem, 22, it makes her feel special.

"I have a good life here," Carole Jason said. "The people are so caring and so nice."

"One, appreciate what you have - friends, co-workers what have you, appreciate what you live in, and just keep those memories, but acknowledge people for being a part of your life," Seth Jason said.

And that's worth celebrating, no matter your age.

"We're not going to stop here," Carole Jason said.