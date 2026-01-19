Federal funding uncertainty has The Pride Center of Maryland on edge

The Pride Center of Maryland has been on a funding rollercoaster, after it lost -- then got back -- a $2 million grant in a matter of days.

The Trump administration last week reversed nearly $2 billion in grant cuts at the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The grants support programs for mental health and addiction treatment programs.

More than 2,700 grants were impacted.

While it's keeping the funding, The Pride Center of Maryland is making sure i will keep running if the government decides to change its mind again.

What the funds do

The impact of the center's $2 million SAMHSA grant can be seen at its clinic, the AmAssi Center.

It's a one-stop shop for health and wellness, providing services and resources for substance abuse, mental health, and sexual health.

Cheria Johnson, who first found the AmAssi Center while she was in another recovery program, said the center has been a lifeline.

"It gives me a safe space to evaluate my emotions and really get to communicate with other people, the community that's been through similar experiences as I," Johnson said.

Lynnae Gantt said she owes the AmAssi Center her life.

"If AmAssi wasn't here, I would still be on drugs," Gantt said. "I would still be in a mental spill. I probably would be pretending to be a boy. I just probably wouldn't be here."

Keeping things running

Cleo Manago, The Pride Center of Maryland's CEO, learned the grant was cut late Tuesday night in an email.

He learned the funds were reinstated in another email about two days after that.

"It's like getting in a car accident and the car accident is over. You've lived, but now you have to heal, refocus, and get yourself back in order like you were before that," Manago said.

Manago said this is the second funding back-and-forth in the second Trump administration. As far as he's concerned, federal funding's always at-risk now.

Due to that, Manago is finding ways to diversify how the organization will raise money. He's planning to try and find new funders and foundations to work with, especially those that aren't federally-based.

"We are looking at opening up a store to sell merch from The Pride Center of Maryland and other items as a fundraising option," Manago said.

Manago said it's about making sure the LGBTQ+ community, and other communities his organization supports, keep getting help.

"I'm glad that I found out about AmAssi through my hard time, because now it's helping me shape my life into a better time," Gantt said.