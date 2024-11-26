Federal agent accused of rape lured victims to Maryland tattoo shop, police say

BALTIMORE -- A federal agent is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting two women inside a Gaithersburg Tattoo shop, according to Montgomery County Police.

Eduardo Valdivia, 40 Montgomery County Police Department

Officials said Eduardo Valdivia, 40 is a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and owner of DC Fine Line Tattoos, a tattoo studio in the 9800 block of Washingtonian Boulevard, in Gaithersburg.

In October 2024 the first victim told police she was raped by Valdivia, who she knew as "Lalo Brown" at the time.

A second victim came forward with a similar report of sexual assault in November, according to police.

Both women said they were lured to the tattoo studio under the pretense of modeling opportunities with Exeter Models. They also believed they had been communicating with a woman.

During the investigation, investigators identified "Lalo Brown" as the assailant, and both victims positively identified him as the assailant.

Valdivia is charged with two counts of second-degree rape, four counts of fourth-degree sexual offense, and four counts of second degree assault.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information, or who has been victimized by Valdivia is asked to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

Valdivia was taken into custody and served with an arrest warrant. He is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.