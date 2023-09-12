FDA approves updated COVID boosters: People share thoughts on new vaccine

BALTIMORE - New COVID-19 boosters could be coming soon.

"I'm excited," Andrea Smart of Towson said. "I want them to come ASAP."

The FDA just approved Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 boosters for the fall of 2023. These updated vaccines would protect against new variants of the virus that have been going around.

MORE: FDA OK's new COVID shots for fall - here's what to know

The shots are for patients 12 and older. The FDA authorized emergency vaccines for patients ages 6 months to age 11.

Some people WJZ spoke with are all for them.

"It gives us peace of mind because we're all so busy and we're around lots of people in different environments," Smart said.

Others are hesitant.

"I would have to do research on it to determine whether or not it benefits me but until that time, I have reservations about it," Veronica of Baltimore said.

Over the summer, communities across the country saw a slight uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Maryland is reporting low hospitalizations right now with about 260 people hospitalized with the virus as of last week.

Doctors want to keep it that way and say everyone needs to do their part.

"it is incredibly important, from a resource management standpoint, that we protect as many high-risk folks as possible and keep as many people in general out of the hospital so that we do not run into a situation where resources are maxed out," PM Pediatric Care Senior Medical Advisor Dr. Christina Johns said.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on immunization Practices will meet on Tuesday to determine if the boosters should be given out. If they're approved, doctors said they could be distributed as early as next week.

Doctors believe the boosters will still be free for patients covered by major insurance companies.