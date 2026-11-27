The Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Baltimore office is warning of a recent scam impacting the area in which callers tell victims they have failed to report for jury duty.

The FBI's Baltimore office says the recent victims have initially been contacted by phone, but it is aware of other scams where they are contacted by text or email.

"If someone receives such a call or email, they should not provide any personal information, credit card numbers, prepaid cards or money," FBI Baltimore said in a post on social media.

The office also warns of any "schemes in which scammers impersonate law enforcement or government officials in attempts to extort money or steal personally identifiable information."

The public can report possible scams to the FBI online here or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Warning about holiday scams

The FBI says thousands of people nationwide fall victim to holiday scams each year, involving everything from online purchases to gift-card fraud.

According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, scams in which people either never received an order they purchased or never were paid for an order they shipped cost people more than $503 million last year, and credit card fraud accounted for another $282 million.

The bureau shared four steps for protecting yourself and your wallet this holiday season.