Baltimore father charged in shooting death of 2-year-old daughter

By Rohan Mattu, Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged with the fatal shooting of his two-year-old daughter Sunday in Northwest Baltimore. 

Christopher Gamble, 28, was charged Wednesday with first and second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, and related gun charges. 

The child, identified by police as Charlee Gamble, was brought into a hospital shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, suffering from a gunshot wound. She died at the hospital, police said. 

An investigation revealed that Gamble and his daughter were the only two people in the master bedroom of his home when the shooting occurred.

An officer reported that Gamble arrived at the hospital, and handed his daughter to medical staff and left the hospital, but later returned with the mother of his child wearing different clothing, according to charging documents.

Police said that when detectives interviewed Gamble, he gave conflicting accounts of what occurred the night of the shooting.  

Gamble allegedly told police that on the night of the shooting he left the gun, which he said was illegally purchased - on the TV stand, and implied that his daughter shot herself.  

Police secured a search warrant for Gamble's home and vehicle, but did not find any guns, or blood evidence, according to charging documents.  

When police asked Gamble what he did with the gun after the shooting, he told detectives he did not know what happened to it, or where it was located. 

Gamble is being held at Central Booking. 

