Fatal fire in Gwenn Oak caused by improperly discarded smoking materials

BALTIMORE – A man is dead following a fatal fire in Gwynn Oak due to improperly discarded smoking materials.

WJZ is learning more about this fire, and how the neighborhood is feeling after losing one of their own.

For more than Decade Corran Jones and his family have lived in this quiet neighborhood along Langford Road in Gwynn Oak. So, waking up on the 4th of July to a line of fire trucks down the street was a surprise.

"My wife had called me and told me it was smoke and there was fire going on. And she told me it wasn't our house," said Corran Jones, a longtime Gwynn Oak resident.

Video from nearby neighbors show a portion of the road blocked as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

According to the Baltimore county fire department just after 11:36 on Wednesday. Responders were called to the 1500 block of Langford Road after neighbors saw flames and smelled smoke coming from the second floor of a home.

"They located a male victim on the second floor of the hole. They quickly rescued him and transferred him to care for EMS providers. He was in cardiac arrest at the time," said Twana Allen, a fire lieutenant at the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Known to neighbors as 'Mr. Mike'

The victim was taken to the hospital for more treatment, but later died from his injuries.

Fire crews did identify the victim as 58-year-old Michael J. Smith but his neighbors knew him simply as Mr. Mike.

"Me and him had talked a few times. He was a veteran. I'm a veteran and you know, I noticed that he had some issues as far as his illness." said Jones. " I always made sure his grass was cut."

Fire investigators did confirm the fire was an accident caused by improperly discarded smoking materials and incidents like Wednesday's fatal fire serve as a tough reminder on how to properly handle these products.

How to Dispose of E-Cigarettes and Cigarettes

"It is best to smoke outside, you know when feasible and to make sure that you fully extinguish your smoking materials with an ashtray or a non combustible bucket full of sands," explained Lt. Allen. " Make sure you're not smoking while taking medication — if you're impaired and additionally, if you're tired."

"It could have been you know, moved into my house, next door and my family was home that time of night," expressed Jones. "We were asleep. It could have been real tragic, real tragic."

The Baltimore County Fire Department said it is important to properly throw away their smoking materials whether it be a cigarette or e-cigarette.

"Make sure that you are using the manufacturer's charging device, don't use the tablet charger or phone tablet or phone charger and make sure that you don't charge it overnight," explained Lt. Allen.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) you should not put e-cigarettes in your household trash or recycling. The lithium batteries can become damaged and cause fires. The EPA also writes that nicotine is toxic and poses a risk to the environment.

Many towns and counties have collection programs for household hazardous waste. Search online for household hazardous waste collections near you or contact your local solid waste agency.

Baltimore County maintains a Household Hazardous Waste Program that offers several options for residents to safely recycle or dispose of household hazardous waste. The County also offers alternative options for disposal of latex paint and medications.

County residents with additional questions about the recycling or disposal of hazardous materials may contact the Bureau of Solid Waste Management.