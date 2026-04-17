Police seeking two women in connection with fatal Federal Hill shooting

Baltimore Police are searching for two suspects believed to have been involved in the fatal shooting of a man in the Federal Hill neighborhood on April 5.

Police posted a video on social media Friday morning showing two women who are believed to have been involved with the crime. They are requesting the public's help in locating the pair.

Baltimore Police need your help. On April 5, 2026, at approximately 2:37 AM, Mr. Brandon Long was shot and killed in the 200 block of Key Highway. The Baltimore Police Department's Homicide Unit is actively investigating this case and seeking the community's assistance. Anyone… pic.twitter.com/bjQBz1aEfH — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) April 17, 2026

On April 5, 40-year-old Brandon Long Sr. was shot following a dispute that took place overnight in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood.

When officers arrived at the scene of the shooting, they found Long unresponsive and ultimately pronounced him dead.

In security footage obtained by WJZ, a group of people could be seen running away after gunshots went off.

Long, who was a part of the group, was seen fleeing before collapsing onto a nearby sidewalk.

Travon Lemon, a 27-year-old resident of Maryland, was charged in connection with the fatal shooting on April 15. Lemon has been charged with first-degree murder, assault, and handgun violations, according to police.

Crime in Federal Hill

So far in 2026, there have been 103 total crimes reported in the Federal Hill community, according to police data.

Common assault accounts for the most frequent crime, with 37 incidents.

Following Long's death, City Councilman Zac Blanchard urged the community to begin working together to deter the violence.

"We need a comprehensive plan to discourage bad late-night behavior there," said City Councilman Zac Blanchard. "I hope to see city agencies, businesses, and the residential community working together to prevent further tragedies there."

Crime numbers have dropped by 41% in some areas of the Federal Hill neighborhood, according to Ian Neuman of the Federal Hill Neighborhood Patrol.