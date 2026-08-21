Fantastic Friday ahead of showers and storms in Maryland Saturday

Friday's weather looks delightful with low humidity and sunshine. The humidity creeps up Friday evening ahead of several waves of showers and storms Saturday.

Briefly dry Friday before wet weather returns Saturday

Expect a quiet day across the state on Friday. Humidity has taken another dip during the daylight hours Friday before climbing Friday evening into the beginning of the weekend.

Showers and storms may actually return late Friday night and will continue off-and-on through Saturday. Of the two weekend days, Saturday will be the wettest. Sunday is trending drier now with just a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Highs on Saturday will top out in the upper 70s. Sunday's high temperatures will reach the middle 80s.

Nice and comfy weather for the first day of school

Monday marks the first day of school for some students in the Baltimore area. Following a pleasant morning, afternoon temperatures will peak closer to 80 degrees, with a mix of sun, clouds and drier-feeling air. Humidity remains low for Tuesday, an almost carbon copy of Monday's forecast.

Unsettled weather returns to the forecast Wednesday, with a chance of showers and storms.