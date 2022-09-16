Family, teammates and friends pay tribute to slain Mervo football player Jeremiah Brogden

BALTIMORE - It was just two weeks ago 17-year-old football player Jeremiah Brogden was shot and killed on campus just hours before the first home game at Mervo High School

On Thursday night, family, friends, teammates and community members came together on the football field to honor Brogden.

"It broke my heart, it was somebody I was close to" said football player Kahlid Wilkerson.

Brogden was a junior at and a football star. He was shot and killed on Sept. 2 just after dismissal at Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School.

"It was just like, How? We were just all together like 10 minutes ago, and then 10 minutes later such a tragic accident happens," said football captain Sterling Thomas.

Candles were lit to remember Brogden as a bright light both on the field and off.

"He was a funny guy," said Thomas.

"Jeremiah was a young man full of life and energy, always telling jokes, always with a smile," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Brogden's mom said he wanted to be reach the NFL.

His coach told her it was an honor to be a part of his journey

"I also wanted to thank you, mom, for giving us the opportunity to coach your son" said coach Patrick Nixon.

The team is still mourning the loss of wide receiver Elijah Gorham, who died nearly a year ago after a traumatic head injury during a football game.

"We put both of them on our backs and play for them moving forward" said football player Makai Woodrum.

"He would want us to live up everything in his name, do everything he couldn't do and be a better person than he could," said Wilkerson.

A 17-year-old remains behind bars tonight without bail facing charges in connection with Brodgen's death.

Police have yet to release the suspect's name.