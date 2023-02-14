Family still seeking justice in the 2009 murder of a Towson University student

BALTIMORE — Police continue to search for clues that could help them to solve the 2009 Valentine's Day murder of Towson University student, Daniel Coverston.

Coverston's body was found in his apartment in the 7000 block of Lachlan Circle, 21239 at around 2:50 p.m. that fateful Saturday afternoon.

He had left his door opened for friends to check on him while he was recovering from an eye operation to repair a detached retina. He was discovered lying face down with a gunshot wound to the head, as he was under doctor's orders to rest in that position.

Coverston was 22 years old at the time of his death.

Baltimore County Police Department

A lead as to who the killer might be could lie in the last phone call Daniel received, which came from a phone booth on Loch Raven Boulevard at E Belvedere Avenue.

Detectives believe that the person who made the call from that payphone may have entered the apartment shortly afterward, and killed Coverston as he was in bed recovering from surgery.

Coverston's family is still mourning his death twelve years later, and they are hopeful that somebody will help them get justice.

"Our Daniel was a bright and strong soul. He was compassionate and generous. Daniel had both educational and athletic talent. He had an unforgettable, infectious laugh and brought joy to those around him.

There is a great void in our lives and hearts since Daniel's murder. It is our earnest hope and prayer that we can find justice for Daniel," said Daniel's sister.

A $15,000 reward is offered to anyone who contacts Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland with information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for Daniel Coverston's murder.

Those who wish to submit anonymous tps can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website, or use the new P3TIPS mobile app.

If anyone has any information that could help in solving the case, they are urged to come forward.