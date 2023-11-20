Family searches for answers nearly year after woman struck, killed in hit-and-run near Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE - Nearly a year ago, Sallie Mae Lewis was struck and killed by a car in a hit-and-run near Baltimore's Inner Harbor. She was days shy of her 62nd birthday.

According to police, Lewis was walking on E. Fayette Street when she was struck by a dark-colored SUV on Nov. 26, 2022.

While no arrests have been made, her family is still seeking answers.

Family members told WJZ they are frustrated and confused, because for the past year, they feel like they have been doing more investigating than police.

Nathaniel and Derrick Sharp believe an exclusive video obtained by WJZ, shows the moment their mother was hit by the SUV, which then left the scene.

Derrick Sharp said the past year has been stressful and painful.

"I ain't had really no good peace," he said. "I ain't had no good sleep ever since she's been gone."

According to a police report, a vehicle was traveling southbound on I-83 as it approached the intersection of Jones Falls Expressway and E. Fayette Street.

Lewis was crossing the intersection despite a red pedestrian signal.

The vehicle struck Lewis and then continued driving southbound on President Street, according to police.

On Monday, her sons returned to the intersection where the deadly hit-and-run happened as they continue to search for justice.

"My feelings are gone, man," Derrick Sharp said. "I just want answers. I just want this to be solved."

The search for answers has been frustrating for the family.

Nathaniel Sharp says he doesn't feel like he is any closer to finding the person responsible for his mother's death.

"I don't feel like I'm getting any closer because I'm not getting any help from police officers who are supposed to be investigating the case," he said.

In the video shared with WJZ, Shawn Thomas, one of the witnesses police have interviewed, is sitting in his white car at a red light on Fayette Street.

Thomas said the driver of the dark SUV that hit Lewis pulled over initially before eventually driving away.

"When I saw them pull off, I had run over to her because I was like, 'Lord please help me help her.' It was the worst thing I had ever saw," Thomas said. "I don't know how somebody can do that. I don't know how a person's heart allows them to do that."

Baltimore Police told WJZ on Monday this is an open investigation and they have no updates or possible suspect information to share.