Family: Woman killed in hit-and-run near Inner Harbor was days shy of 62nd birthday

BALTIMORE - A woman was just days away from her 62nd birthday when she was struck and killed by a car near downtown Baltimore on Nov. 26.

Salle Mae Lewis died at the hospital, and the driver, who left the scene, is wanted by Baltimore police officers.

Crash team investigators determined the woman was attempting to cross Jones Falls Expressway at E. Fayette Street when a dark-colored SUV, traveling southbound, hit her and fled, continuing south on President Street.

Her sons – Derrick Sharp and Nathaniel Sharp – are hoping to learn some information.

"I would never expect anything like that to happen to my mother," Nathaniel Sharp said.

Sharp said he is still getting balloons and cake to celebrate Lewis' birthday as if she was still there.

"I'm getting balloons, a cake and everything," Sharp said. "I'm going to pretend like she's still with us."

The sons told WJZ they haven't heard any updates from investigators.

"I just want to personally know what actually happened and who did it," Nathaniel Sharp said.

"That's somebody's mother. That's somebody's grandmother," Nathaniel Sharp said. "That's a family member. She ain't deserve that."

Police told WJZ there is no information.

"It's too many cameras in that area for you not to be able to get anything from anything," Nathaniel Sharp said.

"And it happened right in front of police headquarters for real, so, that's the answers we want," Derrick Sharp said.

The family is planning to honor Sallie Mae Lewis with a candlelight vigil Friday evening at the corner of Fayette and President streets.