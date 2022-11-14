Family of murdered Israeli tourist says it's 'going to be a long journey' as third suspect pleads guilty

BALTIMORE -- A third man charged in the shooting death of Efraim Gordon, an Israeli man visiting Baltimore in 2021, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder.

William Clinton III will be sentenced on Nov. 2, 2023.

Gordon was 31 years old when he was killed in a carjacking in May 2021 near his aunt and uncle's doorstep.

He was visiting Baltimore for a cousin's wedding when he was targeted by at least three people. Gordon had just parked his car in front of a family member's house on Ford Lane when the shooting happened.

Just In- - 3rd suspect charged in the murder of Efraim Gordon has pleaded guilty to 1st degree murder.



Sentencing for William Clinton III will be on Nov. 23, 2023 @wjz pic.twitter.com/14JxbQrjOR — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) November 14, 2022

Police found Gordon shot once in the torso. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Gordon was also engaged to be married.

Charging documents revealed that surveillance footage in the northwest Baltimore neighborhood along with physical evidence, including a stolen car, helped identify the trio. Police said footage showed the three suspects confronting Gordon before he was shot.

In June 2021, police arrested Rasheed Morris, Omarion Anderson and William Clinton III.

Anderson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in May while Morris took the same plea in June.

WJZ's Ava-joye Burnett spoke with Gordon's cousin, Sara Marshall, who lives in Baltimore.

"So time definitely has its component. At the same time we relive this trauma everyday because we still live where it happened," Marshall said. "Like I said in my victim statements, my children look out the window at night and ask, are there robbers or bad guys out there before they go to bed?"

Marshall said Gordon was staying down the street from where she lives.

Now, that family has spent more than a year grieving.

She told WJZ she named her child Efraim.

"It's going to be a long journey," Marshall said. "Anyone who's suffered trauma like this, coupled with with a loss with grief, knows that this is a very long, long journey for healing, for not just for us, but for our entire community."