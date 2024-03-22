Family mourning loss of Howard County student after devastating house fire

"She was an amazing person": Family mourning loss of Howard County teen after devastating house fire

COLUMBIA - The family of a 15-year-old Howard County Public Schools student who died in a townhome fire remembers her as a 'brilliant young lady.'

On Wednesday, fire crews rushed to the 11500 block of Shell Flower Lane in Columbia to find flames coming from the second floor of the home.

Officials said one victim became trapped inside a room and died, while two others went to a local hospital for evaluation.

The fire was put under control within 20 minutes, officials reported.

On Friday, WJZ's Cristina Mendez spoke with the victim's aunt and godmother, Joanne Ruder, to highlight Katie's life cut short.

"She was an amazing person," Ruder said. "She was in band, she was in Girl Scouts, they did camping trips, kayaking. I mean, and she loved to bake. She wanted to be a chef."

Ruder said Katie's mother suffered some burns attempting to save her daughter while an older sibling was physically okay.

Both have since been released from the hospital, according to family.

"I know my sister Sue was trying to get to Katie and she could not get her out, you know, she tried her best and it's just heartbreaking," Ruder said.

The victim's aunt also said a family cat died in the fire.

"When she was trapped in her room, she did have her one cat with her that met that path with her. I just hope that cat is still keeping her company," Ruder said.

In a letter to parents, Wilde Lake's principal Marcy Leonard said Katie was a beloved member of the Wilde Lake 'ohana and marching band.

The school is offering members of the school's student services staff and the school system crisis intervention team to be available for students who need those services.

The fire has been ruled an accident by investigators, but no additional details have been provided on the ruling.

Family is now in the process of helping to plain final goodbye services for Katie.

There is an online fundraiser that family said will go toward two immediate needs: services for Katie and to lift up the surviving loved ones.