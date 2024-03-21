Community grieving following death of 15-year-old in Columbia fire: 'Really struggling'

BALTIMORE - A community is grieving after a 15-year-old Howard County high school student was killed Wednesday evening in a townhouse fire.

Katie Chase, a sophomore at Wilde Lake High School, is remembered by neighbors as a sweet and quiet girl who was bright and talented.

She died, and two others were hospitalized, from a fire in the 1500 block of Shell Flower Lane in Columbia.

"It's been a tough day, really devastating," neighbor Stephanie Ojeda said.

Neighbors said Chase lived in the home with her mother and sister.

"There are no words that you can really say, really just pray," neighbor Jonathan Walter said. "If you are watching this, pray for the family."

Investigators say the case of the fire is accidental.

Neighbors tell WJZ it has been a rough day in the wake of the fire.

"The whole neighborhood is really struggling today," neighbor Bonnie Peet said. "It was hard to go to sleep last night. I almost felt guilty last night going to bed that I was in a warm bed. It's just not fair."

In a letter to parents, Wilde Lake's principal Marcy Leonard said Chase was a beloved member of the Wilde Lake 'Ohana and marching band.

The school is offering members of the school's student services staff and the school system crisis intervention team to be available for students who need those services.