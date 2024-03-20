Watch CBS News
Person dies, two injured from townhouse fire in Howard County

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A person died in a fire Wednesday evening in Howard County, officials say.

The fire happened at a townhome in the 11500 block of Shell Flower Lane in Columbia.

Firefighters responded to the fire with a report of someone trapped inside. Crews found the fire coming from the second floor of the home.

During a search, firefighters found a person who had died. Two others were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The fire was contained in 20 minutes, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on March 20, 2024 / 10:01 PM EDT

