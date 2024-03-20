Person dies, two injured from townhouse fire in Howard County

BALTIMORE - A person died in a fire Wednesday evening in Howard County, officials say.

The fire happened at a townhome in the 11500 block of Shell Flower Lane in Columbia.

The fire on Shell Flower Lane is out. The HCDFRS Fire Chief Louis Winston will do a press briefing at 9:15 pm at the intersection of Little Patient Parkway and Shell Flower Lane regarding this incident. — Howard Co Fire & EMS (@HCDFRS) March 21, 2024

Firefighters responded to the fire with a report of someone trapped inside. Crews found the fire coming from the second floor of the home.

During a search, firefighters found a person who had died. Two others were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The fire was contained in 20 minutes, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.