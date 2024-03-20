Person dies, two injured from townhouse fire in Howard County
BALTIMORE - A person died in a fire Wednesday evening in Howard County, officials say.
The fire happened at a townhome in the 11500 block of Shell Flower Lane in Columbia.
Firefighters responded to the fire with a report of someone trapped inside. Crews found the fire coming from the second floor of the home.
During a search, firefighters found a person who had died. Two others were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
The fire was contained in 20 minutes, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.