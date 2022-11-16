Families, doctors stay alert of RSV as holidays near

BALTIMORE - As we get ready for our holiday gatherings, families in Maryland are on guard as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases surge.

"I wish germs were like glitter so that we could see what we were approaching at any given point," Baltimore resident Lauren Lankford said.

Lankford said she's taking precautions for her four-month-old son, James.

"We've been very prudent to begin with," Lankford said. "So, we're sticking with our old COVID bubbles for the most part."

Dr. Lauren Fitzpatrick, with Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center, told WJZ we could see a rise in RSV cases after the holidays.

"We've already seen an increase over the past eight weeks of RSV which is a little earlier than we usually see it," Dr. Fitzpatrick said.

RSV is one of the biggest pediatric hospitalization burdens every year, but this year there are more cases, earlier in the season.

The virus can also affect older adults and those with respiratory illnesses.

Dr. Fitzpatrick said it is important to prevent the spread.

"I think people should be smart about gathering for the holidays," Dr. Fitzpatrick said.

That means monitor symptoms and stay up to date with your flu and COVID-19 shots.

"Don't panic," Dr. Fitzpatrick said. "I think we will get through this. I think it's about being smart about monitoring your child for symptoms."

Doctors also want remind you to only go to an emergency room if your loved one is experiencing severe symptoms.

For minor symptoms, consider scheduling a visit with your doctor or going to an urgent care.

The Maryland Department of Health launched a web page for the rapidly-spreading RSV.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced $25 million in funding to help care for the increase of RSV hospital admissions.