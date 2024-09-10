False report of active shooter at Aberdeen Proving Ground, officials say

BALTIMORE - A false report was made on Tuesday regarding an active shooter on the C5ISR campus at the Aberdeen Proving Ground in Harford County, officials said.

The Aberdeen Proving Ground Police cleared the buildings in question without issues.

APG said there was no active threat or shelter-in-place.

"The buildings were cleared out of an abundance of caution and employees are now cleared to return to workspaces," APG officials said. "We appreciate the swift efforts of APG emergency services to ensure the safety of the workforce."