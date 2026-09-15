Fall weather preview across Maryland ahead of late summer heat

A superb stretch of September weather continues across Maryland with low humidity, sunshine, and comfortable temperatures. This nice weather will continue through Wednesday before heat and humidity return.

Tuesday morning was the coolest morning since early June with many communities waking-up to temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Pleasant weather in Baltimore through Wednesday

Tuesday is another stunning weather day, with abundant sunshine and an afternoon spent in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity remains low and a light breeze will add to the pleasant feel through the afternoon.

Wednesday and Thursday are warm, but beautiful days. Humidity will start to increase by Thursday evening. High temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s Wednesday and the mid to upper 80s Thursday. Feels like temperatures by Thursday afternoon will top out in the lower 90s.

Most of the upcoming days will be rain-free, but there is the possibility of a gusty thunderstorm by late Thursday and Thursday evening.

Humidity, weekend storms set to return Sunday

True summer warmth arrives on Friday as humidity increases. Temperatures peak in the mid to upper 80s. It will feel like it's in the lower 90s, thanks to the mugginess. Isolated storms are possible again Friday, but not everyone will get wet.

Saturday looks warm and humid with partial sunshine and the chance of a stray shower. Highs will top out near 80°/

Sunday is a huge day across Maryland with the Ravens home opener at M & T Bank Stadium and the Orioles playing at home. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. followed by an O's first pitch at 7:20 p.m. Both games look warm and humid. Afternoon temperatures peak in the upper 80s, before slowly cooling into the 70s after sunset. Rain and storms could impact play. Timing and impact details are murky at this point.

Stay with the WJZ First Alert Weather team for updates on the forecast as we get closer.