Fall Foliage Report: Central Maryland nears peak colors

BALTIMORE -- With its mild weather, holiday cheer and pumpkin spice lattes, fall is undeniably one of the most pleasant seasons in Maryland. And we can't forget the very best part of the season: vibrant, warm fall colors.

"The majority of our state is resplendent in fall color right now, with most counties experiencing peak or near-peak conditions," the Maryland Department of Natural Resources said Friday.

The leaves change from west to east across Maryland, and Central Maryland is nearing the peak of that glorious fall foliage, the department says.

If you're looking for a way to get some fresh air this weekend, it might be the perfect time for a hike or drive through the woods to see peak fall colors around Maryland.

The DNR shares photos from leaf peepers across the state, which also happen to showcase some of the best spots to take in the colors.

Western Maryland is at peak color now, and the DNR suggests a visit to Fort Frederick State Park in Big Pool, known for its centerpiece ancient stone fort, or to South Mountain State Park in Boonsboro. And of course, you can't forget Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont

Conditions are near-peak in Central Maryland, so a trip to Patapsco Valley State Park in Ellicott City or Gunpowder Falls State Park is sure to impress.

In Southern Maryland, the poplars, gums, maple, and hickories are starting to turn in Calvert and Prince George's counties, the DNR said. Leaf peepers might want to wait about a week to catch the most vibrant shades of orange, yellow and red.

The Eastern Shore is classified as "just changing" now, and is referred to as a "mixed bag by the DNR.

"The real show begins here in the upcoming weeks, and leaf peepers who want to extend their fall foliage season should plan a visit to Tuckahoe State Park," the agency said.

Tuckahoe in Queen Anne features 20 miles of hiking, biking and equestrian trails, along with flat water canoeing.

Taking photos? The DNR wants to share your views of the leaves, and asks photographers to submit their photos here.