Union Brewing Company teams up with WJZ for "Eyewitness Brews" for 13th anniversary

Union Craft Brewing Company in Baltimore is celebrating 13 years with a beer collaboration with WJZ News.

The new limited-edition "Eyewitness Brews" is set to be unveiled this weekend at its 13th anniversary party. The IPA will be available at Union Hall on Friday, July 25, and on shelves at some point soon.

"This is Eyewitness Brews, where the hops are loud and the news is foamy," said Jenna Dutton, with Union Brewing Company.

"Eyewitness Brews" will also be featured at Union Brewing Company's "Brewers Dozen" party on Saturday, July 26, where there will be live music and local eateries, in honor of the brewing company's 13th anniversary.

"We are grateful to be here in Baltimore, making beer for our home city," said Adam Benesch, from Union Brewing Company. "We are excited to be here 13 years later, brewing just down the street."

What type of beer is "Eyewitness Brews?"

The IPA has a 6.5% Alcohol By Volume, with bursts of passionfruit, citrus, pine, and "a whisper of herbal intrigue," according to Union Brewing Company.

Benesch says it's a refreshing brew for a hot, steamy Baltimore summer day.

"'Eyewitness Brews' is a great refreshing, clean IPA that has some wonderful hops," Benesch said. "We wanted it to be an IPA that was easy and drinkable, with this hot weather, and refreshing. It's super refreshing and enjoyable beer for this time in Baltimore."