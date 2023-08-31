Extremely elevated bacteria levels detected in Spa Creek following sewage overflow in Annapolis

BALTIMORE - Elevated levels of bacteria were detected in Spa Creek after a sewage overflow in Annapolis, nearly 200 times what is considered to be a safe amount.

Donna Jefferson said something wasn't right when she went to test the water in Spa Creek Thursday morning.

"You could smell it immediately," Jefferson said. "We took our samples, and we sent them to the environmental center to get the results."

Jefferson is part of the Spa Creek Conservancy, a volunteer group that tests the water for harmful bacteria called Enterococci every Thursday.

Jefferson said the results were shocking this time.

"Anything over 100 parts per thousand is bad and the county actually says stay out of the water," said Jefferson. "This tested at 19,700. It was not just bad, it was really, really bad."

It was bad enough to alert the authorities.

Annapolis Department of Public Works found a sewer line break off Heritage Court near Merryman Road in Annapolis.

However, it's unclear how long sewage had been leaking from the broken pipe.

Denise, who lives nearby, thinks it was at least a week.

"Maybe last weekend when I'd be walking my dog and the stench was just putrid," said Denise.

DPW said in a release the pipe broke due to erosion. It was repaired by Monday, but they're still working to restore and stabilize the soil.

"It's just one of the problems you inherit when you live in a city from the 1700s. Who knows when these pipes were laid," Denise said.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health released a statement saying an estimated 300,000 gallons of sewage leaked into the waterways. They closed certain areas of Spa Creek and posted signs warning people to avoid contact with the water.

Jefferson said she wished the leak were caught sooner to minimize impact to the environment. She encourages people to speak up if they notice something off when they're on the water.

"If you see something, say something so that we can just as quickly as possible. Notify the right people so it can be taken care of sooner rather than later," Jefferson said.

It's unclear when the water will be safe again, but spa creek conservancy will continue monitoring the water quality.

