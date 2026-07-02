Extreme heat through 4th of July in Maryland, risk of storms increases

Thursday, Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days in Baltimore and most of Maryland due to the dangerous heat. Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.

More numerous strong to severe thunderstorms become possible Saturday and Sunday during the afternoon and evening hours.

An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect for the entire WJZ-TV viewing area Thursday and Friday for heat index values reaching 110° to 112°.

An Air Quality Alert (Code Orange) is in effect Thursday. High levels of heat and humidity are contributing to unhealthy air quality, especially for sensitive groups. Please limit time outdoors if you suffer from respiratory and cardiac health related issues.

Afternoon high temperatures through Saturday will once again spike into the upper 90s and lower 100s (before you factor in the humidity). It remains very muggy both during the daytime and overnight hours.

The feels-like temperature approaches 110° Thursday afternoon through Saturday afternoons during the warmest part of the day. It's the combination of heat and humidity that prompted the First Alert Weather team to issue First Alert Weather Days through the Fourth of July holiday on Saturday. In addition to dangerous heat, isolated to scattered severe storms may be a weather issue for outdoor plans. Please have multiple ways to get heat and severe weather alerts, including the CBS News App on your phone or tablet.

Overnight temperatures will remain very warm. Temperatures will have a tough time dipping below 80°, especially in Baltimore City. Use extra caution if you're working outside and continue to check on people without adequate ways of cooling off. Please take extra care of pets, as well. If the pavement is too hot for your hands or feet, it's too hot for your pet's paws.

Cooling centers in Baltimore City will be open during the worst part of this heat wave, which will last through Saturday.

The heat will ease slightly following July 4th. High temperatures drop out of the triple digits but it remains very warm with highs in the 90s next week.

Along with the heat, pop-up strong thunderstorms return by late week. A few showers are possible Thursday but the chance of storms really increases on Friday and peaks Sunday into Monday. Storms could impact Independence Day afternoon and evening plans.

Sunday and Monday have been tagged as possible First Alert Weather Days for the potential of severe thunderstorms. Stay with the First Alert Weather Team has clarity increases on possible timeline and intensity of storms these days. Damaging winds, intense cloud to ground lightning, and heavy downpours would be the main threat from storms that develop.

Severe wind gusts, heavy downpours, and intense lightning are possible with any storm that develops.