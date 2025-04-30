Suspect arrested in connection with explosion near Southeast Baltimore Home Depot

A man is accused of throwing an explosive device at a group of individuals gathered near a Southeast Baltimore shopping center last weekend.

The explosion happened Sunday near the Wendy's and the Eastern Avenue entrance to The Home Depot.

On Monday, bomb squad and arson investigators said they had identified a person of interest.

Detectives said they reviewed surveillance footage showing a Toyota Camry pull up to the shopping center parking lot where a group of individuals were gathered.

The vehicle was still for some time, before moving towards the Wendy's, according to court documents.

As the vehicle turned right toward Eastern Avenue, a commotion appeared among the people gathered in the parking lot.

Around 1:20 p.m., the sedan approached the group, and a man later identified as 23-year-old Brent Goetz, threw what detectives suspect was a hand grenade at the individuals, before speeding off toward Eastern Avenue.

After reviewing the video footage, police used Camry's license plate to link the vehicle to Goetz.

Goetz was arrested on Monday and is charged with possessing a destructive device, and second-degree assault.