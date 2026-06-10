Explosion at Baltimore wastewater treatment plant likely caused by electrical fault, DPW says

An electrical fault or arc flash during electrical work inside Baltimore's Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant likely caused an explosion that injured three contractors on Tuesday, according to the city's Department of Public Works (DPW).

DPW says two contractors remain hospitalized in critical and serious condition.

"Our thoughts remain with the injured contractors and their families following Tuesday's emergency response at the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant," DPW said in a statement.

DPW operations didn't contribute to the reported explosion

The contractors were working to expand the plant's electrical capacity as part of a capital improvement project. DPW says the project work has been suspended during an investigation.

DPW says the incident was not related to the plant's wastewater treatment processes or day-to-day operations. The department doesn't believe the explosion was sparked by the wastewater treatment plant's digester gas, combustible materials, or any of the plant's operations' explosive hazards.

"Based on information available at this time, the event appears to have involved an electrical fault or arc flash associated with that construction activity," DPW said.

DPW says wastewater treatment operations are back to normal after crews restored power and treatment processes.

The temporary power outage caused a sanitary sewer overflow on Patapsco Avenue, which was quickly slowed by DPW's Utility Maintenance Division, officials stated.

Explosion at wastewater plant

An explosion was reported inside the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment Plant around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, which injured three contractors who were working on a capital project.

Fire officials said there was a power disruption moments before the reported explosion.

"We believe, from interviews inside, there was some electrical work going on inside," Baltimore City Fire Chief James Wallace said. "There may have been some power arc, or fuse that blew, but at either rate, it happened with a lot of energy."