Lineup of Baltimore's 2026 events and festivals revealed

Baltimore leaders on Monday unveiled the city's lineup of major events and cultural festivals for 2026, heightening the excitement with promises of "bigger and better."

Several familiar, annual events will be returning to the city in 2026, including an upcoming holiday event, the New Year's Eve Spectacular, according to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott.

"I hope to see all of Baltimore joining us all year long to uplift local artists, enjoy great music, and come together to celebrate everything that makes us Charm City," Scott said.

2026 events to look forward to

In 2026, Artscape will be held during Memorial Day Weekend, on Saturday, May 23, and Sunday, May 24. The annual celebration of culture, creativity and art is the largest free outdoor festival in the nation.

Artscape started in Baltimore in 1982, and last year, the event was held downtown for the first time. It was previously held in locations around Mount Vernon, Station North, and Bolton Hill.

AFRAM will celebrate its 50th anniversary when it is held between Friday, June 19, and Sunday, June 22, 2026.

The event is dedicated to African American culture, music and art, and is held each year during Juneteenth weekend. The federal holiday on June 19 commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. The family-friendly event features education and entertainment opportunities for kids.

The Baltimore Caribbean Carnival will be held on Saturday, July 11, and Sunday, July 12 in 2026, city leaders said. The Trinidad-style street parade features extravagant costumes along with international food and music.

The Baltimore Book Festival will occur on Saturday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, bringing poetry, stories and local artists to the city. The event includes narratives for all readers, including kids and teens.

Charm City Live will be held in Baltimore on Sept. 19, 2026. The one-day music festival represents the unofficial end of summer for many in the city. Last year, the event, which Scott has called "a staple" of the city's music scene, featured a lineup of R&B artists and local food vendors.

The New Year's Eve Spectacular at the Inner Harbor will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The event will include fireworks, food, ice skating and entertainment. The firework barges will be located between Point Park and Domino Sugar in the Inner Harbor Channel and should be visible from the Inner Harbor and Federal Hill.

This year, the city will honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a special celebration and performance from the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 16, 2026, at the historic Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. The event will also feature the Morgan State University Choir, directed by Dr. Eric Conway.

250th anniversary of the U.S.

According to Baltimore leaders, the city will play a significant role in national celebrations for the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026.

The SAIL250 Maryland & Air Show Baltimore will be held in the city between June 26 and July 4, 2026, with a full list of events yet to be announced.