Minor taken to hospital after being shot in Essex, Baltimore County

A minor has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Essex, Baltimore County.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Eastern Boulevard. Baltimore County Police said they arrived on scene to find the juvenile with a gunshot wound.

Officers rendered aid to the victim before they were taken to a nearby hospital. The victim's condition and identity have not been released.

There is no information about a possible suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Baltimore County Police are investigating. There is no more information available.