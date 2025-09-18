Maryland lawmakers ask EPA to preserve climate endangerment finding

In a letter, several Maryland lawmakers asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to maintain protections against greenhouse gases.

The lawmakers want the EPA to uphold its greenhouse gas emissions "endangerment finding," a 2009 decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that determined greenhouse gases, including carbon dioxide and methane, were a danger to public health.

"We are deeply concerned by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) proposal to eliminate the 2009 Endangerment Finding and what that will mean for Maryland and our constituents' health and safety," the lawmakers wrote.

The EPA proposed to rescind the finding on July 29. If that happens, engine and vehicle manufacturers would no longer be required to measure, control or report greenhouse gas emissions, according to the agency.

The agency said it intends to "retain, without modification, regulations necessary for criteria pollutant and air toxic measurement and standards, Corporate Average Fuel Economy testing, and associated fuel economy labeling requirements."

Lawmakers cite climate and health impacts in Maryland

Lawmakers said reversing the decision would worsen climate change and harm communities.

"It means our constituents will face more climate chaos and more pollution, more health harms, and higher costs," they wrote.

The lawmakers pointed to research tying climate change to extreme weather events, including hurricanes, sea-level rise, flooding and heat waves.

The letter cited state health data showing 1,255 heat-related medical visits in Maryland during the 2024 heat season, a 53% increase from the prior year, along with 26 heat-related deaths.

They also highlighted increased flash flood warnings across the state. "Annapolis and Baltimore are experiencing some of the most frequent nuisance flooding events in the country, which have increased more than 920 percent since 1960," they wrote.

NASA flood data shows coastal flooding is an increasing hazard in Maryland, with the number of minor flood days in Annapolis quadrupling between the 1970s and 2025.

EPA proposal under review

The EPA is taking public comments on the proposal and will hold virtual hearings from Aug. 19 through Aug. 22.

The proposal is available on the EPA's website, where individuals can also submit comments.