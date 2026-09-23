Empire Towers car owners frustrated as some vehicles may remain trapped indefinitely

While the process of removing some vehicles from the Empire Towers parking garage began Monday, some car owners have been told their vehicles may remain trapped indefinitely because of structural concerns.

Taylor Wach, a 28-year-old speech-language pathologist, worked at a practice inside Empire Towers until the building was evacuated in July because of structural and safety concerns.

Wach said her car is one of several parked in an area directly affected by a collapsed concrete slab in the parking garage.

"I feel like we're just very frustrated at this point," Wach said.

Notice saying car cannot be removed

Last week, Wach received an email from Empire Towers informing her that her vehicle was in a "compromised position within the parking garage and cannot be removed without jeopardizing the structural integrity of the building or endangering workers."

Wach said she had parked on P2, a lower level of the garage, to avoid ongoing construction on P1.

"They don't have a timeframe for my car and they're not sure when they would get it out, if ever," Wach said. "So it sounds like it could be a very long time, and they said they need to work on permanent repairs before most cars on P2 can come out."

Stress building without a vehicle

Wach said the past two and a half months have been stressful, as she has tried to continue seeing her pediatric clients virtually while also dealing with the building and her insurance company.

"I did talk to insurance, and they said they needed a 360 video before they could even say anything," Wach said. "Unfortunately, the building has to provide that, and they said they wouldn't be able to do that until they get power in the building."

With no timeline for when her vehicle could be removed, Wach said she is running out of options and may ultimately have to have the car totaled.

"It was the first time I bought my own car, so I was so excited," Wach said. "It does suck that it was a new car. I had just gotten it serviced, and it just sucks that I have to get a whole new one."

Wach said Empire Towers has covered the cost of a rental vehicle, but that coverage is only through the end of September.