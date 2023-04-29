Elkridge man arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography

BALTIMORE -- A Howard County man was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography and intending to distribute it, according to the Maryland State Police.

The MSP's specialized computer crimes unit uncovered evidence that allowed troopers to charge 41-year-old William Gomes of Elkridge, Maryland, with 10 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of creating a computer image of a child engaged in sexual conduct, according to authorities.

The specialized unit began its probe into Gomes' activity in February 2023, troopers said.

A search and seizure warrant for his home was executed on Thursday, according to authorities.

Investigators said a preliminary forensic review of the electronic devices seized at Gomes' home revealed multiple child pornography files, troopers said.

Gomes was arrested and transported to the Howard County Department of Corrections for processing, according to authorities.