Elite women sailors make path through Annapolis for Women's World Racing Tour
BALTIMORE - Top women sailors in the world are navigating through Annapolis Wednesday for the 2023 Women's World Racing Tour.
It's an international women's sailing competition that will go from San Francisco to Denmark.
Sailors blew into Annapolis, the second stop on the tour, Wednesday along the Severn River.
The race consists of female sailors from Australia, Denmark, Great Britain, New Zealand, Sweden and the USA.
After Annapolis, they will head to Le Havre, France before ending at Skovshoved, Denmark.
