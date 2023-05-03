Elite women sailors make path through Annapolis for Women's World Racing Tour

BALTIMORE - Top women sailors in the world are navigating through Annapolis Wednesday for the 2023 Women's World Racing Tour.

It's an international women's sailing competition that will go from San Francisco to Denmark.

Annapolis was selected as one of four host cities on the 2023 Women’s World Racing tour - an international professional women’s sailing competition. We got to follow along with the race this morning. Stay tuned for the story on @wjz pic.twitter.com/Jdq35dbIVO — Caroline Foreback (@CarolineWJZ) May 3, 2023

Sailors blew into Annapolis, the second stop on the tour, Wednesday along the Severn River.

The race consists of female sailors from Australia, Denmark, Great Britain, New Zealand, Sweden and the USA.

After Annapolis, they will head to Le Havre, France before ending at Skovshoved, Denmark.