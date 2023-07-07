Watch CBS News
Electrical fire prompts systemwide closure at Metro Subway in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration issued systemwide closures Friday morning for the Metro SubwayLink as crews tackle an electrical fire in Owings Mills, officials said. 

The subway was closed shortly after 5 a.m. from Owings Mills Station to Johns Hopkins Station, the MTA said. Baltimore County Fire officials confirmed the systemwide shutdown and fire around 7:30 

Baltimore Gas and Electric crews are assisting at the scene, officials said, It is unclear how long the shutdown will last. 

No injuries have been reported. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

