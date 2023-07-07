Electrical fire prompts systemwide closure at Metro Subway in Owings Mills

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration issued systemwide closures Friday morning for the Metro SubwayLink as crews tackle an electrical fire in Owings Mills, officials said.

The subway was closed shortly after 5 a.m. from Owings Mills Station to Johns Hopkins Station, the MTA said. Baltimore County Fire officials confirmed the systemwide shutdown and fire around 7:30

HAZMAT BUILDING FIRE Owings Mills Metro Station | Fire & Haz Mat crews on scene of an electrical related fire at the Owings Mills Metro Station | Fire has caused systemwide Metro Subway service shutdown | No injuries reported | PIO on scene. DT0605 TF pic.twitter.com/82GR6xyLRM — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) July 7, 2023

Baltimore Gas and Electric crews are assisting at the scene, officials said, It is unclear how long the shutdown will last.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.