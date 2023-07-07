Electrical fire prompts systemwide closure at Metro Subway in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Transit Administration issued systemwide closures Friday morning for the Metro SubwayLink as crews tackle an electrical fire in Owings Mills, officials said.
The subway was closed shortly after 5 a.m. from Owings Mills Station to Johns Hopkins Station, the MTA said. Baltimore County Fire officials confirmed the systemwide shutdown and fire around 7:30
Baltimore Gas and Electric crews are assisting at the scene, officials said, It is unclear how long the shutdown will last.
No injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
