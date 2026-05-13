Elderly man pleads guilty to deadly shooting inside Baltimore senior living community

An elderly man pleaded guilty to a 2025 murder inside a Baltimore senior living community.

Norman Waker, 67, killed 79-year-old Clyde Barnes and injured another resident on Feb. 20, 2025, at the Pleasant View Gardens senior community. He was charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence.

"This tragic act of violence shattered what should have been a place of comfort, care, and security for older adults. Senior living facilities are meant to serve as safe havens where residents can live with dignity and peace — not places where fear and violence take hold," Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates said. "The Defendant's actions were completely inexcusable and resulted in devastating consequences for this community and the families affected. I am grateful to ASA Yeager and BPD's Homicide detectives who worked diligently to secure this conviction."

The senior living complex shooting

On Feb. 20, 2025, police said Barnes was found shot to death on a couch inside an apartment at the Pleasant View Gardens senior community, in the 100 block of N. Central Avenue. Another shooting victim was suffering from gunshot wounds in another apartment.

The non-fatal gunshot victim told police he heard gunshots and went to the hallway, where he saw Waker going into Barnes' apartment.

The non-fatal victim went to check on Barnes and found him slumped over on the couch, according to police. Waker then shot the neighbor before going through his pockets and leaving the apartment.

2025 mistrial

In October 2025, it took four days and more than 10 hours of testimony, before ending with a hung jury and a mistrial.

According to court records, the shooting surrounding an alleged dispute over $80 in cigarettes.