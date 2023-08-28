Educators look to restore joy, normalcy in classrooms as students return

BALTIMORE -- It's the unofficial end of summer for most of Maryland's school students and teachers. Monday is the first day of school for most districts in the state.

Paul Gessler bounced in and out of classrooms Monday morning at Edgemere Elementary in Baltimore County, hearing from students about that first-day feeling

"Excitement," "anxiety" and "opportunity" were some of the words heard at the elementary school. where more than 400 students arrived to greet their new teachers and see their friends.

"That feeling when you open up a brand new textbook and you open it and you've got that smell, to me, that's the first day of school," said Edgemere Elementary Principal Alexander Paradise said.

Local leaders toured classrooms Monday, including Baltimore County's new Superintendent, Dr. Myriam Rogers.

There are more than 100,000 students across Baltimore County returning to school Monday.

Up in Harford County at Forest Hill Elementary, students were greeted with cheers and high fives. Anne Arundel County and kept the energy going.

"Our focus has been restoring joy back into teaching and learning," said Anne Arundel County Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedel. "And, we believe if we're able to accomplish that, we expect phenomenal results at the end of the school year."

Booker T. Washington Middle School was honored when Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott awarded the school the city's first-ever Mayor's Attendance Cup, which will be awarded every quarter to the school that shows the most improved attendance.

The middle school was the first to be awarded because it showed the most improvement last year.

Many educators are hoping this year turns a new page in the rebound from COVID-19 classroom disruptions.

The 24,000 students in the Archdiocese Catholic Schools start today, as well.

Not every Maryland public school student is back in class today.

Carroll, Cecil and Kent counties are among those starting next Tuesday, after Labor Day.