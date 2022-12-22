Edgewood woman shot and killed, Towson suspect found in PA

BALTIMORE — Harford County police have arrested a Towson man in connection with the shooting of a woman Tuesday afternoon in Edgewood.

Officers responded around 5 p.m. Tuesday to the 2800 block of Majesty Lane for a reported shooting, where they found 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell shot in the driveway of a home. She was taken to a nearby trauma center shortly after.

On Wednesday, at 4:13 p.m., she was pronounced dead, according to officials. Police identified a suspect, 42-year-old Jamar Wise of Towson, and began a search.

Police said Wise and the victim were previously in a relationship.

On Thursday afternoon, police located and arrested Wise after receiving a tip from a community member that said they spotted him at a Pennsylvania gas station.

Wise was taken into custody, and is being held in Pennsylvania, where he faces local charges and awaits extradition proceedings.

Authorities are still asking anyone with additional information about this crime to call Detective Reynolds, with the Harford County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 443-409-3502.